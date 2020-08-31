Hundreds protest new flu shot mandate outside MA Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of parents took to the Statehouse over the weekend to protest the new flu shot mandate.

The reviews have been mixed, some elected officials stand behind the mandate while others are calling for it to be rescinded. Earlier this month the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that the flu shot was no longer going to be optional.

All Massachusetts students, including those in childcare, will need to get the flu vaccine by the end of the year. When asked why the mandate is necessary, Governor Charlie Baker said it would prevent false positives for COVID-19, seeing as the two illnesses have similar symptoms.

This outraged some lawmakers who took to social media, including Cape Cod representative Timothy Whalen.

In a Facebook post, Whalen wrote “I believe vaccinations work but I am also a strong proponent of individual liberties and affording parents their God-given right to make health care decisions for their own children.”

Protesters are hoping more elected officials will stand on their side and put pressure on state leaders to change the new mandate before the end of the year.