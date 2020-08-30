Hundreds rally outside Statehouse against mandatory flu shots

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of parents gathered at the statehouse in Boston Sunday morning to rally against Governor Baker’s mandate requiring the flu vaccine before returning to school.

Governor Baker announced on August 19 that flu vaccinations will be required for all students from pre-school to college across the Commonwealth.

The mandate was created in an attempt to lower the pressure on the healthcare system during the pandemic, but the decision has drawn a lot of backlash.

A large crowd gathered on Beacon Street by 10 a.m. Sunday. Rally organizers say they are not opposed to the vaccine, but that parents should be given the choice.