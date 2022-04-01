BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that COVID cases have dropped dramatically most of us are back to work and back to school but the state legislature is still operating in a remote or hybrid fashion, which lawmakers want to stick around.

Last week the House leadership and the House Reopening Working Group (HRWG) announced that they are working with the senate to “formalize a hybrid hearing model that allows in-person participation at hearings while retaining the benefits of remote access.” This would allow legislators and people from around the state to remain actively involved in committee hearings without having to make a trip to the State House.

Senators spent hours in the chamber Thursday to pass important bills like the ‘crown act’ and they even approved the supplemental budget. But there is one bill that they passed that is receiving some pushback.

During their rules debate, a majority of the senate pushed for the option to participate remotely.

Except for Quincy state senator John Keenan. Keenan told his colleagues, “this chamber is in a special building and this building is in a special city in a special commonwealth. Being here, voting in person with our colleagues, is an honor and a privilege.”

His amendment which would have required state senators to cast their votes in person failed so the senate will offer remote voting as an option through July.

Members of the western Massachusetts delegation say that they love the option to participate remotely. After a big vote, their colleagues in eastern Massachusetts can be back in their communities within minutes., but western Mass legislators face a long drive every day. Working remotely is a luxury that they hope to see continue well past the summer.

The State House reopened to the public in February after being closed for more than 700 days due to COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, a vaccine mandate is in effect for both chambers. The House chamber is open to representatives and guests for the rest of the 2021-2022 session, but anyone entering must be vaccinated. While masks are not required in the House, the HRWG recommends members wear them and said that the legislative leaders can reinstate COVID-19 restrictions if health developments are warranted.