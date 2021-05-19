IAB judge confirmed to District Court bench

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Governor’s Council approved Judge Honor Segal’s move to the District Court on Wednesday, creating a new vacancy on the Industrial Accidents Board in the process.

Confirmed in 2016 to a six-year term on the IAB, Segal was previously an assistant general counsel to the Department of Industrial Accidents. She started her career in 2005 with the law offices of Ronald Ian Segal and Stephen Judge in Lynn.

When the firm dissolved after her father’s death, she was appointed by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett as a prosecutor in Essex County.

“This is where I really cut my teeth,” she said of her four years in the DA’s office, during a public interview last week.

Segal also worked for the Salem law office John Andrews, PC, and for Financial Services Committee Co-Chair Rep. Michael Costello as legal counsel to the committee and senior banking analyst from 2012-2013.

The council voted 7-0-1 to confirm Segal as a district court judge, with Councilor Terry Kennedy of Lynnfield voting “present.”