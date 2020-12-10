ICU strain not as high in second surge, so far

BOSTON (SHNS) – Though daily new case counts are regularly exceeding even the worst days of the springtime surge, hospitals are not yet under the same kind of strain that they faced with the first wave of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients, particularly in intensive care units, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

“On the last call we had, which was very recent, one of the things that hospitals, almost to a facility, talked about was the fact that they are not seeing the same level of ICU percentages as a percent of the people they’re actually serving in the hospitals generally as they saw this spring, and that the length of stay in the ICU is dramatically shorter now than it was in the spring,” Baker said.

There were 1,552 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Monday, including 310 patients in an ICU. That means roughly 20 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were being treated in an ICU.

In late April, when there were 3,892 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,089 of them — or about 28 percent — were being treated in an ICU. Across the state, there were roughly 2,156 non-ICU beds open and able to be staffed within 24 hours as of Monday afternoon and another roughly 595 ICU beds that could be pressed into action, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

Baker said growing numbers of health care workers are calling out of work because they have been exposed to the virus or have tested positive themselves. That feeds into concerns about the ability to treat everyone who needs hospital care for COVID-19 and contributed to Baker’s recent decisions to roll back the state’s economic reopening plan, he said.

“The whole point behind the decisions we made with respect to elective procedures generally and sort of economic activity and mobility are all driven in large part by concerns about trends across the hospital system and those have been exacerbated a bit by the number of staff who have been exposed and are out and quarantining until they can come back,” he said. “So we remain confident that our system has a lot of capacity in it, but we are concerned and that’s why we made a number of the decisions that we made in the past four or five days.”