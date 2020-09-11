IKEA repaying $1.4M for furloughed workers’ benefits

FILE – This is a Wednesday, June 18, 2008 file photo of the Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City’s first Ikea. Ikea has a message for people wanting to converge on its stores for giant games of hide and seek: Go play […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts stands to receive nearly $1.4 million from IKEA Retail U.S., through a fund the furniture seller launched to repay unemployment benefits its workers received while furloughed.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the money — a total of $1,393,437 — will be deposited into the Commonwealth Corporation Foundation and will be used to “fund skill development and workforce training for both adults and youth to further assist the Commonwealth’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Twenty-six other states will also be paid through the IKEA fund, state labor officials said, and the company is also coordinating repayment plans with several countries — Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Massachusetts, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president, said in a statement.

“People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA US co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to ‘pay it forward’ to support the ongoing COVID recovery efforts in our local communities.”