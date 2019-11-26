Immigrant community leaders host annual Thanksgiving event at Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Immigrants from across Massachusetts shared a meal with legislators to discuss their political priorities.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Senator Ed Markey attended the ‘Our Shared Table’ Thanksgiving lunch in the great hall of the Statehouse.

Members of MIRA, the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Coalition, said they host this annual event to show that no matter your race, religion, or background you are welcome in the Commonwealth.

“It’s all families, from all countries, that’s what makes us great,” Senator Markey said.

Some lawmakers expressed their opposition to federal immigration reform during today’s lunch. This was the 15th consecutive year the ‘Our Shared Table’ Thanksgiving lunch was held at the Statehouse.