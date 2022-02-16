BOSTON (State House News Service) – The House late Wednesday afternoon voted 120-36 to pass legislation allowing some undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts, a margin of passage sufficient to override a veto if necessary.

Transportation Committee Chairman William Straus told House members that the “narrowly drawn bill” would protect public safety and addresses Gov. Charlie Baker’s concerns with the policy. Straus told the House that the bill (H 4461) should not be viewed in terms of “the failures of federal policy” around immigration but instead through the lens of local roadway safety for all drivers and for law enforcement.

Having previously said he does not think a veto is inevitable from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who made clear this week he prefers the law as it already stands, Straus relayed to the House what he said were Baker’s words on the idea a number of years ago.

“The governor said — and I’ll quote him because the words meant a lot to me at the time. I’ve read them a lot and they formed, as I said, the touchstone in the primary documents security provision presented to you and I think is basically why it merits your support today — Governor Baker said, ‘My problem with giving licenses to people who are undocumented is just that, there’s no documentation to back up the fact that they are who they say they are,'” Straus said.

Straus said he believes the bill the House is debating Wednesday satisfies “the Baker standard” because it requires a person with undocumented status to present either a current and unexpired passport or a current and unexpired consular ID, which he said is “passport-like.”

“If they can’t provide either one of these two documents, there’s no further application to be processed,” Straus said.

Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the House chair of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, also spoke in support of the bill Wednesday as debate began. Rep. Timothy Whelan, a former Mass. State Police trooper and a Brewster Republican running for sheriff of Barnstable County, spoke in opposition to the bill.