Impact of cyberattack on Steamship Authority to spill into Thursday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Online and phone reservation systems at the Steamship Authority will remain interrupted on Thursday in the wake of a ransomware attack directed at the ferry company on Wednesday, the Authority said.

In an update timestamped at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Steamship Authority said it is still working with local, state, and federal officials to respond to the cyberattack that hit earlier in the morning.

“At this point, we are unable to release or confirm specific details of what occurred,” the Authority said in a statement. “The ticketing processes, including online and phone reservations, are expected to continue to be affected on Thursday, June 3, 3021.”

Steamship Authority officials first announced around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the ferry provider had been the target of a ransomware attack. They have not released additional details about the nature of the attack.

Ferries continued to run during the day on Wednesday between Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, though the company cautioned passengers may encounter some delays in the ticketing process. Passengers are still unable to book or change reservations online or by phone.

“There is limited access to credit card systems at some terminal and parking locations but, to avoid delays on Thursday, cash is likely the best option for ticketing and parking,” the Authority said Wednesday evening. “We thank our customers for their patience today, and we thank our employees for their hard work and grace under pressure.”