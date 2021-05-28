In-person visits returning to all DOC facilities

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Correction announced Friday that personal visitation will resume at all its facilities starting June 1, with health protocols in place.

The announcement comes three weeks after the return of in-person visits at four minimum-security and pre-release facilities.

Prisons are among the congregate sites where face coverings will still be required when the state’s broader mask mandate ends Saturday.

Visitors will not be required to be vaccinated, the DOC said. Visits will take place in designated areas with “social distancing dividers” in place, and will be limited to one visit per prisoner per week, with up to two visitors at a time.

Visitors will be required to use hand sanitizer and will be asked “to complete an entrance form identifying potential COVID exposure factors and have their temperatures taken prior to entering the facility,” according to the department.