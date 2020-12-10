Incoming class getting virtual introduction to Beacon Hill

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the 2021-2022 legislative session set to begin in four weeks, it appears the incoming House class won’t experience a couple of traditions — attending a multi-day orientation at UMass-Amherst and spending their first months in office crammed together into a State House room that’s come to be known as the bullpen.

The News Service inquired Tuesday about orientation plans for the 17 new House members and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Robert DeLeo said that DeLeo and Minority Leader Brad Jones are holding a virtual meet and greet with them on Wednesday where they’ll be briefed on fiscal matters by House budget chief Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

DeLeo spokeswoman Catherine Williams also said, “the House is working with the Senate and its partners in state government to schedule additional virtual briefings in the near future.”

Details were not available about others being tapped to talk to new lawmakers ahead of their Jan. 6 swearing-in. It’s also unclear how State House officials will handle the swearing-in since both branches are meeting only in lightly-attended informal sessions or remote formal sessions to minimize interaction.

The State House has been closed since March, but remains open for legislative sessions and press conferences that Gov. Charlie Baker has hosted throughout the pandemic to give updates on COVID-19 response. Both branches in recent months have reported positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff at the State House.

The 40-member Senate will see little change in January, with only two new members — Senators-elect Adam Gomez of Springfield and John Cronin of Lunenburg. Gomez beat Sen. James Welch and Cronin defeated Sen. Dean Tran.