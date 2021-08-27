Indoor mask mandate reinstated in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston’s indoor mask mandate took effect Friday morning.

The new indoor mask policy has been an adjustment for many people in Boston. In fact, most of the people said they had to go out and buy a new mask because they threw their old ones away. With a rise in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, Boston Mayor Kim Janey reinstated an indoor mask mandate at most places.

Under her policy, anyone 2 years or older must cover their faces at retail stores, restaurants, bars, performance venues, and municipal buildings. Which has been a major adjustment for people that live in the city and have been going mask-free for months now, as well as for people that are visiting Boston from out of state.

“I can understand people’s frustration in getting that little taste of no masks but I think with the rise of cases it is necessary,” Birk Swan, a college student from Los Angeles told 22News.

If you plan on visiting Boston any time soon, you will be allowed to remove your mask when eating or drinking. The public health order does not apply to gatherings in private residences, private buildings, or places of worship.

City officials say they put this mandate in place ahead of college move-in day to prevent the spread of the delta variant when more than 50 thousand college students arrive.

