BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is hurting the pockets of Americans across the country.

But what is Massachusetts doing when it comes to tax relief?

Tax relief has been a topic of debate here at the State House for months, and today Governor Baker made another push for his tax relief package, much of which will benefit seniors.

The state has been seeing major revenue surpluses this fiscal year, and Governor Baker would like to see some of that money back in the pockets of the Massachusetts residents who need it most.

On Monday, Governor Baker held a press conference to push his $700 million tax relief package.

Baker filed his relief package back in January and it features many measures that would help seniors.

Governor Baker is proposing doubling the maximum senior circuit breaker credit, increasing the rental cap deduction, doubling the dependent care credit, and increasing the state’s threshold for no-tax status.

It also proposes lowering the short-term capital gain tax rate and changing the threshold for the state’s estate tax from $1 million to $2 million.

Governor Baker is also in favor of suspending the gas tax.

During the press conference, Governor Baker stressed the need for quick action by saying:

There’s a lot of stuff that’s moving around when you get to the last thirty days of the session, and I just really want to make sure that these tax proposals don’t get lost, and especially the impact it would have on our older adults here in Massachusetts doesn’t get lost. Governor Charlie Baker

Leaders on Beacon Hill have been saying for weeks they plan to produce their own separate tax relief package.

However, they only have a little over a month to get a plan through the legislature and to Governor Baker before the end of the session.

Baker’s proposal is still before the Revenue Committee, which gave itself until July 1st to report on the bill.