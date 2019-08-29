Inside Look // 22News Boston Statehouse office renovations

BOSTON (WWLP) – The good, the bad, and the political memorabilia: the Boston Statehouse press room undergoes renovations.

Our station has several bureaus in the western part of the state, but when things happen closer to Boston we turn to our Statehouse Reporter for coverage. Tucked inside a room on the 4th floor of the Statehouse is a workspace dedicated just for WWLP.

Also in that room, you will find members of the Statehouse press corp chattering about elected officials, political scandals, and even pop culture.

Just recently members of the press were asked to pack up their things and move them out so the room could get a little facelift.

What will remain untouched is the political memorabilia and infamous ‘wall of losers’ which has become a tourist attraction.

Though temporarily out of order, the old school charm of the Statehouse press room will soon resume. What you will find if you get the chance to poke your head into 456 are stickers that bear sayings like ‘boot newt’ and ‘don’t trust the liberal media’ a gentle job security reminder.

Though members of the press get a bad wrap for being an over-sharing, over covering, under covering, agenda-pushing, profit-driven bunch, we actually take our jobs very seriously.

I, 22News Reporter Jodi Reed want to share with you my view for the last few days in the hopes of fostering interest in kitschy politics nicknacks and dial-up telephones.

While I don’t consider myself a nostalgic person, I like everyone else hate change. With a positive attitude and help from our amazing engineering department, we were able to remove our equipment safely. Even though our broadcasting abilities are down at the moment, I vow to keep you updated on all of the political information to want to know and even some you don’t.

Follow 22News Reporter Jodi Reed on Twitter @Jreed1093

To view the photo gallery on the WWLP app click here

Latest News: