Insiders expect draft stretch energy code on Tuesday

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Energy Resources is expected by Tuesday morning to release a draft of the municipal opt-in net-zero stretch energy code that last year’s climate law requires to be in place by the end of this year, potentially kicking off a clash between lawmakers and the administration over implementation of the much-celebrated climate law.

Commercial real estate development group NAIOP Massachusetts, which was among the organizations that pushed Baker to veto the climate bill over concerns that it would make construction of new homes cost-prohibitive to developers by allowing cities and towns to adopt a net-zero stretch energy code that could limit the types of fuel that could be used in the building, sent an email Monday afternoon telling supporters that DOER had announced its proposal and was planning a virtual briefing on it for Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to News Service questions about the proposal, its release and the plan to brief the public and stakeholders on the administration’s plan. A legislative source also told the News Service they expected the draft code to be released Tuesday morning for public comment.

The climate law specifically requires DOER to promulgate a new “municipal opt-in specialized stretch energy code” that includes “net-zero building performance standards” and a definition of a “net-zero building” within 18 months, or by late December 2022, and after having held at least five public hearings.

Last month, the chairmen of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, Sen. Michael Barrett and Rep. Jeffrey Roy, said they were concerned that the Baker administration has not yet produced a draft of the municipal opt-in net-zero stretch energy code and said they “hear some developers want it weakened.” They said their committee was “looking at contingency steps the Legislature may want to take” if the code diverges from what they said lawmakers intended in the 2021 climate law. The code was a major point of disagreement between the Legislature and governor during debate on the climate law.