Institute: State taxes to rebound from depressed base

BOSTON (SHNS) – Using an estimate to address still-unreported June tax collections, a research institute in a new report asserts that state tax receipts in the fiscal year that ended June 30 fell by about 6.6 percent compared to the prior fiscal year and will rebound this fiscal year.

The drop, reflecting impacts from widespread pandemic-related business closures, totals more than $2.5 billion and represents a decline of 8.4 percent compared to the benchmarks that Gov. Charlie Baker and the Democrats who control the state Legislature used to build the $43.3 billion fiscal 2020 budget.

Will Burke, director of research at the Beacon Hill Institute for Public Policy Research, said a relatively positive estimate of $2.6 billion in June tax collections was coupled with data covering the first 11 months of fiscal 2020 to estimate $27.73 billion in annual revenues, compared to the $30.2 billion estimate used for budgeting.

Baker, who with his team has primarily focused on pandemic response since March, did not formally mark down the state’s fiscal 2020 revenue estimate despite waves of reports about collapsing tax collections.

As a result, no announcements were made about midyear budget-balancing measures.

Part of the revenue decline was also due to the postponement of the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. State officials say they won’t have a final read on June tax collections until September, although a preliminary report on June revenues is due to be released by the state this month.

Looking ahead, the Beacon Hill Institute on Wednesday estimated that tax collections will increase by 3 percent in fiscal 2021, to $28.56 billion, as the economy recovers and efforts continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“At this time, Massachusetts ranks 9th in the number of total cases, but the state’s infection rate has dropped significantly,” the institute wrote in its new report. “The economy will recover as the state reopens. Yet uncertainty prevails, particularly in the state’s education sector, where public and private schools have yet to solidify reopening plans for the fall.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Baker said that his administration has put out about $900 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to cities and towns, including funds that can be used to make investments needed to safely reopen schools and to support teachers and administrators.

He acknowledged there are many unknowns about the overdue annual state budget and the chances of another round of federal relief.

“We’re still figuring out the fiscal ’21 budget,” Baker said. “We’re still waiting on whatever it is the feds are going to do with respect to the next round of COVID relief, which we expect is going to be debated sometime this week, and is probably going to include resources for education and for state and municipal governments.”

The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis has estimated that gross domestic product in Massachusetts fell 5.1 percent in the first quarter, to $515.8 billion. And while the state’s 17.4 percent jobless rate in June was the nation’s highest, Massachusetts added 83,700 jobs last month, bringing back some of the 529,000 jobs lost since June 2019.

The state’s labor force participation rate rose to 64.9 percent in June, up from 62.6 percent in May.

Economists have attached lists of caveats to their estimates during the pandemic, and Burke said the institute’s numbers are vulnerable too.

“It’s all dependent on what happens in the next couple of months here,” he said.

For example, the outcome of talks over extending a $600-per-week unemployment benefit add-on, which is due to expire July 31, will have a “huge effect on the economy,” Burke said, noting the state’s high jobless rate.

The other precise details of a stimulus bill that’s being written this week in Washington will also play major roles in dictating the pace of growth, said Burke, while a second wave of COVID-19 — and the business closures it would bring — looms as a potential circumstance that could reverse growth trends.

Lawmakers and activists who support the increased unemployment benefits have long argued that the pandemic-era additional $600 per week needs to remain in place beyond the end of the month.

They warn that the sudden evaporation will leave unemployed individuals and families unable to make ends meet on standard benefits, sending ripples out through consumer spending, housing stability, and access to food.

A $3 trillion relief package the U.S. House of Representatives passed, which sponsors dubbed the HEROES Act, would extend the extra benefit payment through Jan. 31, 2021.

Senate Republicans, some of whom have argued the extra payment disincentivizes work because it exceeds paycheck amounts, have not taken up the proposal, and instead are reportedly drafting their own relief package that may not include the extension.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal criticized the idea of tying additional benefits to prior earnings, saying it would place an “even greater burden” on state labor officials who are already strained to respond to record levels of demand.

“Workers and families are in complete crisis, and the emergency unemployment benefits Congress established in the CARES Act are what is allowing them to survive these perilous times,” Neal, who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said. “It’s difficult to imagine conditions worsening in our nation, but if Senate Republicans cut off this lifeline, more people will lose their homes, more families will go hungry, and our economy will further falter in the midst of this recession.”

Neal pointed to research from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that estimated about 47 percent of people receiving unemployment benefits are nonwhite, a figure that he said indicates cutting the added payment would have a disproportionate impact.

Online: Read the institute’s full report.