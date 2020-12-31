Interactive dashboard coming next week

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new, interactive version of the state’s daily COVID-19 data dashboard is slated to launch Jan. 4, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday, describing the change as “very exciting.”

“It will no longer be like a PowerPoint,” she said, and will give users the ability to look at data for specific time periods.

The Department of Public Health will not publish a dashboard on the New Year’s Day holiday, and this Saturday’s report will include two days of data.