Interactive dashboard coming next week

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass.gov)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new, interactive version of the state’s daily COVID-19 data dashboard is slated to launch Jan. 4, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday, describing the change as “very exciting.”

“It will no longer be like a PowerPoint,” she said, and will give users the ability to look at data for specific time periods.

The Department of Public Health will not publish a dashboard on the New Year’s Day holiday, and this Saturday’s report will include two days of data.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today