Internal audit of RMV continues

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Registry of Motor Vehicles employee has admitted to investigators that he looked at several driving profiles of people who should have had their licenses suspended, but since he was never trained on the procedure, he took no action and moved on.

The RMV launched an internal audit after finding out that West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s license should have been under suspension the time his truck was involved in a crash that killed seven motorcycle riders in New Hampshire.

Zhukovskyy had been arrested in Connecticut for OUI just one month before that deadly crash, something that should have resulted in a license suspension.

According to newly-released information, While running a search for outstanding items in the Registry’s manual queue, RMV employee Michael Norohna clicked on the Connecticut notification concerning Zhukovskyy and pulled up his driving record.

Seven seconds later, Norohna closed the window without making any changes.

The audit also revealed that Zhukovskyy’s case was not unique, and since the audit began, more than 2,400 drivers have had their licenses suspended.

In addition to the audit, the Joint Committee on Transportation is conducting its own investigation, and they have indicated they may use subpoena power to compel people to talk to them.