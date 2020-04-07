Investigation into COVID-19 crisis at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke continues

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are continuing their response to the growing number of coronavirus cases at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

The number of deaths inside the Holyoke facility reached 25 Monday, so elected officials are now calling for more sanitary measures to protect the other residents. When 22News first began reporting that coronavirus had made its way into the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, state lawmakers deployed a mobile testing unit to test every resident and staff member.

That testing finished up late last week, bringing the total number of veterans who have tested positive for the virus to 59. Now, administrators at the Holyoke facility are working with state lawmakers to separate healthy residents from those with the virus to prevent community spread even further.

HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said she has daily conversations with administrators at the soldiers home to monitor COVID-19 cases there.

An investigation is still underway to figure out why the state didn’t know about the situation sooner.

It’s an investigation that will likely take months.