BOSTON (WWLP) – Many are concerned with the social media app TikTok and the affects the app has on young children and teenagers mental and physical health.

Attorney General Maura Healey started a nationwide investigation on TikTok to see if the app is promoting, operating, and destining their platform to young adults, teens, and children in a way that could cause or worsen mental and physical health.

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Attorney General Healey. “State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”

The investigation will take a look at the harm that the app could cause to younger people and if TikTok knew that it was causing harm. The investigation will explore the methods and techniques that TikTok uses to boost engagement including the amount of time spent on the app which has increased.

In May 2021, 44 attorney generals prompted Facebook to stop their plans to make a version of Instagram for kids under 13. In November of 2021, Attorney General Healey announced that she would lead the investigation into Meta Platforms Inc for making a social media platform Instagram for kids.

Multiple attorney generals nationwide are leading this investigation into TikTok.