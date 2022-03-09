BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–A push led by some Democrats and Republicans to divest state pension funds from Russian-owned companies got a boost from the Jewish community in Greater Boston this week, but legislative leaders have appeared wary of taking steps that might impact Russian small business owners not responsible for the war being waged in Ukraine.

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Boston wrote a letter to top House and Senate Democrats on Tuesday supporting divestment from companies doing business with Russia. JCRC Executive Director Jeremy Burton said the Jewish community in Massachusetts has strong roots in Ukraine, where more than 40,000 Jewish people live, and Putin’s war in that eastern European country has served as a “painful reminder of atrocities that destroyed those roots.”

“While only a fraction of our ($104 billion) pension fund, any money invested in Russia or companies doing business with the Russian state is tacit approval of the reprehensible actions taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin and those who prop up his regime,” Burton said.

The Pension Reserve Investment Management Board has said that none of its investments have been impacted by U.S. sanctions on Russia, but the fund does have an exposure to Russia of about $140 million. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has said she supports divestment, but it would require an act of the Legislature.

The House could have its first chance to formally weigh in on Wednesday when it considers a $1.6 billion mid-year spending bill. House Minority Leader Brad Jones has filed an amendment to authorize Goldberg to divest from Russia and prevent companies owned by, controlled by, or based in Russia from accessing any cash or securities in banks subject to Massachusetts oversight.

Similar bills have been filed in the Senate by Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Sen. Walter Timilty, a Democrat. Those bills have been referred by the Senate to the Joint Committee on Rules. Senate President Karen Spilka told the News Service last Thursday that while she would be “taking a hard look at it” she also wanted to be “thoughtful” in the response to the war. “There are a lot of small businesses, family-owned businesses of immigrants from Russia or some of the surrounding countries that depend upon their livelihood for, maybe, importing or exporting to Russia or from Russia to here in the United States and they have absolutely nothing to do or any contact with Putin’s political system, or the Russian political party or any decision making, so we would in the long run be potentially severely hurting these small immigrant families,” Spilka said.