Jobs, health care bills face time crunch

BOSTON (SHNS) – House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s office sent an email to the 159 other members of the House on Monday to lay out for them what the last week of formal sessions could potentially look like.

The schedule had definitive sessions planned for Monday and Tuesday, with potential formals sessions the remaining three days, though officials said they fully expected to be meeting throughout the week.

Legislators already knew that when they arrived on Beacon Hill to start the week, or made plans to join remotely, that they would be debating a massive economic bill that had been packed with proposals to reform how local housing decisions get made and to legalize sports betting.

Democrats also had a caucus on the calendar Monday to get briefed by leadership on a health care bill, with a focus on enshrining some of the progress the state has made during the COVID-19 pandemic in growing the use of tele-medicine.

Asked Friday when the health care bill would hit the floor, DeLeo on Friday night told the News Service, “Tuesday.”

“Hopefully,Tuesday,” echoed House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, who was standing by the speaker’s side. “I think we want to see how we deal with economic development.”

“There’s only 499 amendments,” DeLeo added, sarcastically. “We couldn’t get it to an even 500.”

It turned out not to matter whether there was 500 amendments, 499, or even significantly fewer. Because the House got through just about 60 amendments during its first day of debate on the end-of-session jobs bill that has become an imperative to help reignite an economy plagued by the worst unemployment rate in the country and carry other year-end goals across the finish line with little time left on the clock.

And just like that, lawmakers seemed to be falling behind schedule.

The House resumed debate on the jobs bill Tuesday morning, but by mid-afternoon appeared nowhere near finishing their debate, and there was no guarantee when or if the telehealth bill would hit the floor before legislators call it quits for the day.

Meanwhile, down the third floor hallway of the State House Senate President Karen Spilka was preparing to put a version of the economic development bill before her membership on Wednesday regardless of what the House did. And before then, the Senate planned to meet Tuesday to take up school breakfast legislation and a bill concerning the rights of college students with disabilities.

What else she had on her to-do list, only she and those closest to her knew.

House and Senate officials have acknowledged talks between the two branches about taking the rare step of extending the two-year formal session beyond July 31 to consider bills that have at least passed both branches and moved into conference committee, as well as the state budget.

So far, that includes transportation and information technology borrowing bills, police reform and, most likely, the economic development bill.

Sending those bills to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk before Saturday would be an achievement in itself given that just four months ago whatever plans DeLeo and Spilka had for the session went up in smoke with the pandemic and it became unclear how they would continue at all in an age of social distancing.

But the House adjusted first with new rules that allowed for remote participation and resumed its business of debating and passing bill in early May. The Senate followed suit a little more than a month later.

And both branches have now staged some of the most open and engaging debates seen at the State House in years in the midst of a pandemic over issues involving policing and racism.

But the negotiation process between the House and Senate that can sometimes take weeks, if not months in a good year. Absent a deal to extend the session, those talks must now happen in a matter of days if the Legislature hopes to celebrate progress on even a portion of its priorities.

There were signs Tuesday that lawmakers are ready to kick the budget can much further down the road. Acting on an interim budget filed by Baker to pay for state government operations through August, House and Senate leaders instead began advancing a three-month, $16.5 billion spending bill. The bill would keep operations running through October but delay the eventual moment of reckoning over severe state budget problems.

The bill emerged Tuesday morning and House members rubber-stamped it by early afternoon.

Both Spilka and DeLeo have also identified climate change as another issue they want to tackle before the end of the session. Both branches passed different bills aimed at addressing the crisis, but leaders in neither branch have signaled plans to move on the other’s bills.

“I think we’re thinking about some other things, but I think they’re still in the thought process,” DeLeo said Friday.

The clock is ticking.