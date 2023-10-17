BOSTON (WWLP) – The Joint Committee on Transportation will be hosting a hearing to discuss several pieces of legislation, including one that would update the state’s “Move Over Law”.

The “Move Over Law” requires drivers to slow down and change lanes to avoid emergency vehicles. The updated legislation would increase penalties for ignoring the law.

Before the committee are bills related to protecting pedestrians and bicycle riders. Prior to the hearing on Tuesday, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, elected officials, and allies will be gathering to discuss this life-saving legislation and highlight the impact this has on Troopers, other first responders, and their families, according to a news release from Shawmut.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Boston Statehouse at 11:00 a.m.