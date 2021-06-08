Joints for jabs

BOSTON (SHNS) – People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 can generally return to doing the things they frequently did before the pandemic, like gathering with family members or friends and going mask-less for a day of shopping.

But in Washington, adults who get vaccinated against the coronavirus can also get a free pre-rolled joint from some of the state’s marijuana retailers.

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday that it had approved “a temporary allowance to state licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic” through July 12.

Pot shops can only give out free joints, no gratis edibles or flower allowed. The promotion applies only to people who are 21 or older who get their first or second vaccine dose at a clinic run at one of the state’s cannabis shops.

Washington’s LCB already allowed restaurants and bars to offer one free cocktail, beer or wine to people who get vaccinated by June 30.

In Washington, 57.8 percent of the population has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Mayo Clinic.