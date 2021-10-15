Judge agrees to hear correctional officer’s case against Gov. Baker’s vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate is set to take effect on Monday, but a district court judge has agreed to take the mandate’s opposition under consideration.

Starting Monday, 40,000 workers in the executive branch will have to show proof of vaccination, but members of the state’s correctional officers union are pushing back on that requirement, and they want a judge to hear the case before it’s too late.

According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers, Federated Union Gov. Baker violated their rights to collectively bargain the terms of the vaccine requirement. Union members still believe they have a protected right to decline unwanted medical treatment.

On Thursday, a judge agreed to hear the union’s case with just a day left before the vaccine requirement will take effect. Gov. Baker has stood by his mandate on several occasions stating that people working with the public should be vaccinated.

The state’s attorney, Jennifer Greaney also backed Baker on this issue stating no one will be vaccinated against their will. The Governor’s order only made it a condition of employment for correctional officers and they were free to leave if they didn’t want to be vaccinated.

The judge that decided to hear this case hasn’t made any decisions yet so right now the Governor’s mandate will stay in place. If executive branch employees can’t show proof of vaccination by October 17, they could face termination.