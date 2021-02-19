June pride parade and festival canceled

BOSTON (SHNS) – Organizers on Friday canceled the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival, citing the pandemic, and said virtual events will be held instead.

Boston Pride and the city of Boston attributed their decision to call off the June event to the ongoing state of emergency and prohibition on large gatherings until the state moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan.

“If all conditions are in place for such events,” organizers said, Boston Pride and the City of Boston are considering moving the Pride Parade and Festival to a date in the fall.

“While I know this was a difficult decision to make, postponing Boston’s 2021 Pride Parade and Festival is the right choice as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. “In Boston, we are committing to living by the values of inclusion, diversity and acceptance, and that will never change. Our city will continue to support Boston Pride, and when safe to do so, the Pride Parade and Festival will be back and stronger than ever.”

Virtual events being planned for June include the Pride Flag Raising at City Hall Plaza and the Pride Lights ceremony to honor all those lost to and affected by HIV/AIDS.