BOSTON (WWLP) – Juneteenth is a Massachusetts State and Federal holiday that falls on Sunday, June 19. Due to the holiday falling on a weekend, the holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.

“I want to remind everyone that it is incumbent for employers to observe requests for paid time off on the Monday (June 20th) following the officially recognized Juneteenth Holiday (June 19) as it would show simple measure of solidarity and private sector’s commitment to understanding of the realities of black and brown individuals,” states Representative Bud L. Williams of Springfield, 11th Hampden District, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion. “In an effort to provide solutions to combat racial disparities and the vast historical injustices of systemic racism across the country and in the commonwealth, I am steadfast in his resolve to encourage businesses and organizations to honor the history of Juneteenth and it’s significant impact to persons of color.”

This is the second Juneteenth officially recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. All Federal government offices, banks, federal courts, libraries, post offices, schools and the U.S. Financial markets will be closed. All non-essential state administrative offices of the Commonwealth will also be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022.

“I am encouraged that many private sector employers are taking notice and using the new federal holiday to advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and commitments by closing or operating with skeleton crews on June 20th. Some employers who are not unable to to shut down their operations are considering holiday pay premiums for working employees or letting employees use PTO or floating holidays on or around Juneteenth,” states Williams. “This is a great start in recognizing Juneteenth as an All-Inclusive Holiday to be enjoyed and celebrated by everyone!”