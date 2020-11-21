Jury trial start delayed until next year

BOSTON (SHNS) – Jury trials will not resume in Massachusetts until 2021, court officials announced Friday.

They cited the “current situation in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19 and the expectation of rising infections during the holiday period.”

The gradual return of jury trials had already been postponed twice from an intended original Oct. 23 start date. The first phase, most recently slated to begin the week of Nov. 30, is now set to start the week of Jan. 11, 2021.

Expected to last for two months, Phase 1 calls for a limited number of jury trials, with six-person juries, in designated courthouses.