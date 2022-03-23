BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of juvenile justice advocates met virtually today to try and change the age of youth incarceration.

When young people commit a crime, they are often doing so out of ignorance or lack of life experience.

Well, juvenile justice advocates want to give those young adults another chance. That’s why they’re pushing to raise the age of youth incarceration to 20.

In Massachusetts, young adults that commit a crime are charged as juvenile until the age of 18.

Several years ago advocates pushed to raise the age from 17 to 18 and now they’re back on Beacon Hill fighting for another raise.

The group ‘Citizens for Juvenile Justice’ is putting pressure on the legislature to gradually raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include 18-20 year old people.

A move that the organization and democratic lawmakers believe will improve public safety and decrease crime.

“Science has told us that this is really something we should be doing and these adolescents are still in high school and here is an opportunity really to change behavior before it’s too late,” says Newton resident, Kay Khan.

Opponents of the bill weren’t in attendence at today’s briefing but they took to social media to share their concerns.

Parents of those killed by youth offenders say they don’t believe this bill is necessary and they want crimes to be met with the correct punishment regardless of a persons age.

Versions of the juvenile justice bill have been filed in both the House and Senate. Lawmakers will need to reach an agreement on the bills language before it can be sent for a full vote.