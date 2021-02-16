Kennedy staying on as House counsel, drops out of OCPF field

BOSTON (SHNS) – As a selection panel gets ready to pick the state’s next campaign finance watchdog, one finalist — the House of Representatives’ top lawyer — has taken himself out of the mix.

House Chief Legal Counsel James Kennedy withdrew his name from consideration on Friday and cited his acceptance of another term in his current post, according to a letter shared by Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

The former aide to former Speaker Robert DeLeo was one of six finalists in line to be interviewed by the Commission to Select the Director of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Another finalist, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Melissa Brooks, did not respond to the commission when they reached out to schedule an interview, Galvin’s office said.

It’s been almost a year since the finalists were named by the selection panel, which includes Galvin, Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford, Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, and Boston College Law School Dean Vincent Rougeau. The panel has attributed the delays to the pandemic.

Four candidates remain in the running to lead OCPF: the agency’s director of communications and education, Jason Tait; its director of auditing, Shane Slater; Woburn City Clerk William Campbell; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Sady.

Tait, Slater, and Campbell are on deck for interviews Thursday starting at 10 a.m. The commission will interview Sady on Friday at 3 p.m. Access to the interviews is available by emailing Michelle Tassinari (michelle.tassinari@sec.state.ma.us) in the secretary’s office.

Galvin said last month that he’d like to see a new hire made by the end of February. The selection panel needs to unanimously agree on the new director.