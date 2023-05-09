SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Gomez of Springfield received a kidney transplant last week and is now being released from a Boston hospital.

Gomez, who is only 39 years old, has been receiving dialysis treatments three times a week for the past year and a half. His kidney function dropped from 30 percent to 7 percent.

In an odd turn of events, Gomez learned about a potential kidney match on Facebook. Now as a Senator, Gomez is usually helping his constituents, but this time it was a constituent who helped him.

A woman from Springfield posted about losing her father and was interested in donating his organs. After Gomez messaged the woman, she determined that Gomez was the right candidate for a kidney transplant.

His colleague, Senator John Velis spoke with Gomez and said he is doing well.

“I think that this is really important, it’s like for all of those that don’t represent his district, we’re going to do everything we can to ensure his district is represented, in his absence, if he is going to be absent for any votes. We’re going to make sure his district continues to be represented because we know if we don’t we’re going to be hearing from him. So we’re all hoping that he heals up so we can see his smiling face back here soon,” said Velis.

The Senator will now have to quarantine for three months, and he asks to “please be patient” during his recovery process. His office is still open and staffed so if you have any questions or concerns, they will be ready to assist you.