Lack of public housing brings hundreds to Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Monday, hundreds of housing professionals from the Berkshires to Boston met with elected officials to show them just how bad the housing crisis is in Massachusetts.

The group known as NAHRO hosts a legislative information day every year to brief lawmakers on the housing issues in their communities. Right now, there are about 45,000 public housing units in the state, but the number of resident service coordinators who help to place people in those units is dwindling.

“So there’s a lot of disappointment from a number of communities where residents have been waiting for years to get in,” Mass NHARO President, David Hedison said.

The public housing waiting list system in Massachusetts is centralized which means it’s now under state control. Residents who apply for public housing could get bumped from their spot for those who need emergency assistance, an issue that organizations like NAHRO are hoping to see addressed this session.

Housing professionals are hoping to see 10 bills pass this session, all of which they believe will open up housing opportunities for hundreds of Massachusetts residents.