BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been nearly two months since formal law making ended, but the Economic Development bill remains stalled in conference committee, and the governor is weighing in.

The roughly $4 billion bill includes funding for a host of state needs has been delayed for months.

Both the House and Senate’s version of the bill includes $1 billion of tax relief, $500 million of which would go out as one-time rebates to middle-income taxpayers.

The Governor has been pushing for many of those tax overhauls since January.

The bill fell into question after Chapter 62F was triggered, but that has since been settled. In a statement shared with 22News, Chair of Senate Ways and Means, Michael Rodriques said:

We are hopeful that we will reach an agreement in the coming weeks that will help our most vulnerable residents and support the needs of our communities, while we continue to tackle the threats of inflation and economic uncertainty. Senator Michael Rodriques, Chair of Senate Ways and Means

The legislature is currently in informal sessions, meaning they cannot take roll call votes and thus cannot approve any bond authorizations. But the rest of the bill could go through, which will be split evenly between the State’s 2022 tax surplus and unspent American Rescue Plan Act aid.

Gov. Baker was looped into economic development discussions in August, and he continues to be an active advocate for the bill, saying he believes the legislature will take it up during informal session possibly as early as October.

The Governor also said he hopes the bonding aspect of the bill will happen early in the 2023 session.