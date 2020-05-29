Latest unemployment bill offers help to business owners, employees

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker received the unemployment insurance bill from the legislature earlier this week.

And he took swift action in signing it because he knew the benefits it could provide to hundreds of thousands of people out of work in the Commonwealth.

The UI bill, which was sponsored by Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser aims to prevent layoffs by providing employers with the resources they need to survive this pandemic. The bill also extends the amount of time that someone can collect unemployment for up to 30 weeks.

On top of that, the bill also provides key protections for non-profit workers and self-employed individuals. Senator Eric Lesser told 22News the bill is aimed at helping residents get back to their jobs after the pandemic.

“We want to create incentives for people to be able to go back to their original employers, we want to allow small businesses to not be punished for doing what they needed to do to stem the spread of the virus, it’s not their fault that these closures happened and that business dropped off the way it did.” Senator Eric Lesser (D)

Senator Lesser said passing this bill is a vital action taken to protect the wellbeing of our economy – while providing urgent relief for over one million families and hundreds of small businesses.