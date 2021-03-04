Lawmaker: Changes to state’s vaccination website is creating confusion and chaos

BOSTON (WWLP) – Community health centers like the one in Northampton have been forced to cancel vaccine appointments due to a lack of supplies.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, 95 percent of Massachusetts residents live within 30 minutes of a mass vaccination site or a regional vaccine clinic, but, that could be proven false if doses keep getting redirected.

Back in February, the Baker administration announced that it would be redirecting doses of the vaccine from community health centers to mass vaccination sites. Baker said this move would allow the state to maximize the number of vaccines that are administered each day.

But, the governor’s directives aren’t sitting well with members of the western Massachusetts delegation.

“Over time, these changes have created both confusion and I would call it unnecessary chaos,” said Sen. Jo Comerford, (D) Northampton.

Lawmakers would like to see the governor re-structure how vaccines are being distributed. They want to see community health centers especially those that are far from mass vaccination sites, receive the doses that they need.

Now, the governor said he’s willing to do this, but he will need to receive more vaccines from the federal government, which likely won’t happen until the end of the month.