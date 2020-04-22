Lawmakers adapting to new remote sessions for votes, hearings

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers aren’t meeting in their normal formal sessions but they are still managing to pass bills each week.

Instead of pounding the gavel at House and Senate sessions, Speaker Robert DeLeo and President Karen Spilka are meeting with lawmakers virtually.

Much like how everyone else is conducting their work meetings, lawmakers are using Zoom and FaceTime to connect on very important bills, sometimes even signing them right outside the Statehouse.

Just last week, the Senate Revenue Committee ran into technical difficulties with their livestream requiring them to reschedule the meeting entirely.

But despite all of the challenges elected officials have faced, they’ve been able to pass bills to prevent evictions and foreclosures, boost funding for unemployment and provide for the food insecure.

Governor Baker is still visiting the Statehouse and is using his time to sign many of the bills that come before him.