Lawmakers address housing crisis as federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium ends

BOSTON (WWLP) – Thousands of residents across Massachusetts could be facing eviction after a federal moratorium was lifted.

The judiciary committee met on Tuesday to discuss some of the safeguards that they want to put in place to prevent residents from becoming homeless. The hearing comes just three days after the federal government lifted its ban on evictions and foreclosures.

Committee members heard testimony on dozens of bills that promote housing stability and would provide tenants with legal counsel if they are facing eviction.

“I’m in support of any legislation that will take necessary steps to ensure that people facing eviction have the necessary legal counsel to be aware of their next steps and their rights as tenants,” State Senator Adam Gomez told 22News.

The legislature isn’t the only branch of government working to solve the state’s housing crisis. On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new $10 million capitol fund for Permanent Supportive Housing.

All of these programs are still in the early stages and the bills haven't passed yet, but there are resources available right now to prevent residents from ending up on the streets.