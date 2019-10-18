Lawmakers address water contamination in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield might be able to get their money back from the state for the work they’ve done to address drinking water contamination.

Westfield State Representative John Velis filed an amendment to the supplemental budget calling for a return of funds for communities like Westfield who have been impacted by a PFAS contamination.

Most of the PFAS drinking water contamination was found near military bases, linked to chemicals found in firefighting foam.

“Westfield, Mass., did pretty much what the DEP told them to do, and went ahead and attempted to solve it themselves and the residents of Westfield are paying for this, and they didn’t do this,” Rep. Velis said. “So I wanted to ensure that Westfield had the ability to go after some of that money.”

If the amendment passes the Senate, $8.4 million would be used to test drinking water for PFAS contamination. Another $20 million would also be used to support PFAS removal projects.

The supplemental budget is headed to the Senate and is expected to reach Governor Charlie Baker’s desk soon.