Lawmakers advising tourists to be aware of sharks at Cape Cod this summer

BOSTON (WWLP) – After a man was killed in a shark attack on Cape Cod last summer, lawmakers are teaming up with wildlife experts to hopefully prevent anyone else from getting hurt.

State lawmakers met behind closed to learn about the sea creatures that migrate to the coast of New England each year.

This informational meeting comes after Arthur Medici, was killed by a great white shark while boogie boarding in the waters of Wellfleet last September. It’s a stretch of Outer Cape Cod that’s been a tourist destination for generations.

This summer legislators have put thousands of dollars towards safety training, beach signs, and oceanic research.

In addition to their efforts to prevent a shark attack, they are also calling on tourists who flock to the Cape in the summer months to be aware of their surroundings.

“I wouldn’t swim at dawn of dusk, that’s a traditional feeding time for every species of fish, you might get bitten by a blue fish at that hour quite honestly. I’d avoid swimming with seals and I would exercise caution if you are going into deep water,” Rep. Sarah Peake of Chatham said.

The National Seashore has posted signs at Newcomb Hollow Beach where Arthur lost his life, urging visitors to “Be Shark Smart.”

If you plan to surf this summer you’re urged to go in groups. And if you see seals, stay out of the water. Seals are the food source that attracted the sharks to Cape Cod.

Summer officially begins on Friday, June 21, but beach goers should already be exercising caution.