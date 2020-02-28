Lawmakers agree with decision to boot Columbia Gas out of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Columbia Gas will no longer be doing business in Massachusetts, something that many state lawmakers support.

Overpressurized gas pipes in the Merrimack Valley resulted in the 2018 explosions that killed one teenager and damaged more than a hundred homes and businesses.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Columbia Gas’s negligent operations and oversite of its pipelines were the direct cause of that incident. Columbia Gas’ parent company NiSource agreed to sell their services in the Commonwealth for over a billion dollars to Eversource a locally based company with a very good track record.

“I think we saw at that point in time that there are real benefits to having a locally owned, locally managed company worrying about your utility issues,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Under the agreement, Eversource will take on more than $300,000 new customers, bringing their total number of customers in Massachusetts to just over 600,000.

The Department of Public Utilities is now looking into this service change to make sure it’s both good for ratepayers and follows all of the state’s safety regulations.