Lawmakers aim to lower healthcare cost for low-income seniors

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, hundreds of seniors across the Commonwealth are struggling to access medications and basic necessities because they don’t meet certain financial guidelines.

The joint committee on Health Care Financing heard from seniors who are struggling to live their daily lives because they don’t have enough money to pay for their healthcare needs.

“We’re not looking for clothes, and money and all of that anymore, we just want to be able to do the things that we’er capable of doing and able to do. Can’t do anything if you don’t have healthcare,” Lorraine Crump of Springfield said.

Right now the state’s healthcare system follows the federal poverty guidelines, which prevents people from getting health care compensation if they make more than $2,313 a month.

Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford wants to raise that amount.

“If you make $2,500 a month in income and that can be retirement, it could be pension, it can be some savings. We’ll let you make that much money provided you pay what is a modest premium that gets you to that $2,313 limit,” Senator Comerford said.

Under the bill filed by Sen. Comerford, someone making $2,500 in monthly income would only have to pay $187 for their healthcare expenses.

Many of the seniors who testified today felt that their dignity had been taken away, and they are hoping lawmakers will pass Senator Comerford bill and a Medicaid savings program to provide them with some relief for their medical expenses.