Lawmakers announce reforms to records sharing at RMV after deadly accident in NH

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A review of the RMV was launched after that horrific crash in New Hampshire, and it revealed bigger problems than previously believed.

Seven motorcycle riders were killed in a crash in New Hampshire last month, and now public officials are saying the mistakes made by the RMV contributed to that accident.

During a news conference Monday, Governor Baker and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack addressed record keeping issues inside the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

According to MassDOT, 23-year-old West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should not have been driving with a commercial driver’s license at the time of the accident.

Zhukovskyy had been arrested and charged with OUI on May 11th in Connecticut, and a paper copy of his arrest was sent by FedEx to the Massachusetts RMV on May 29th.

State transportation officials said the Registry should have acted on that information, but the notice went unaddressed, something that’s been happening for more than a year.

“We’re still trying to understand why in March of 2018 people stopped processing the paper notifications entirely, but that appears to be what happened,” Secretary Pollack said.

RMV Director Erin Deveney resigned last week after this information was released.

The RMV’s record keeping division has already begun a series of major reforms impacting thousands of backlogged paper citations.

“All new out of state notifications will now be processed on the day of or the day after they’re received,” Governor Baker said.

The RMV hopes to “digitize” all traffic citations, both in and out of state, so police can access that information in someone’s driving record.

Since this review was launched, the RMV has suspended the licenses of 600 drivers in the state.

They’re also planning electronic review of all 5.2 million Massachusetts drivers to check for additional violations.