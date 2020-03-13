Lawmakers approve $15M aid package to fight coronavirus

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the midst of a state of emergency state legislators have approved $15 million to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

The house and senate canceled their public events including formal sessions earlier this week, but they decided it was necessary to vote on matters of emergency.

House Bill 4561 passed with very little debate due to the seriousness of the virus and its rapid spread across the Commonwealth.

“This is a start, it’s great that we having the funding right now and as we go on we will look at what else we have to do,” Representative Donald Wong said.

Much of the funding will be used to help local health officials cover the costs associated with coronavirus cases in their area. This bill currently sits on Governor Baker’s desk and is just waiting for him to sign it.