Lawmakers approve additional funding to fight against religious hate crimes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Recently there’s been a rise in attacks on religious communities around the globe, and now additional funding that was just approved in the supplemental budget aims to help protect places of worship in the Commonwealth.

The governor and religious leaders from across the state gathered together for the ceremonial bill signing.

The group expressed sadness for having to fund additional security measures in places of worship, but they doubled down on the fact that they were willing to do whatever it takes to keep all Massachusetts residents safe.

“We have the back of those who are here to practice their faith, to live their lives without worrying about being assaulted or in some cases severely injured or even maimed or killed because of those beliefs,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

Western Massachusetts is no stranger to religious hate crimes. In 2008 three men set a massive fire that destroyed the Macedonia Church of God in Christ; a predominantly black church in Springfield.

“The response is that the many come together to say that hate has no place here and our communities will be protected so they can get back to doing what they are meant to do which is bring people together in worship, in the study, and in peace,” Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser said.

An additional 1 million dollars will be provided to enhance security measures at places of worship and non-profit organizations that are at risk of being targets of a hate crime or terror attack.

To apply for a security grant check here.

Funding will be given to applicants who demonstrate the greatest need to improve building safety and security.