BOSTON (WWLP) – House lawmakers began their debate on a supplemental budget Wednesday.

The state budget funded a wide variety of things, from road work to COVID-19 tests, but some thing were left out. House lawmakers hope to pass a supplemental budget and provide funding where it’s needed most.

In the House’s $1.6 billion spending plan, $25 million would be used for personal protective equipment and $100 million would be set aside to repair local roads from winter damage. On top of that, House lawmakers want to use the supplemental budget to extend outdoor dining, a popular pandemic era policy that many on Beacon Hill are hoping to see stick around.

“During the spring, during the summer or even the fall it’s something that I think all of our constituents can take advantage of and enjoy,” said Representative Sean Garballey.

The state legislature also hopes to use the supplemental budget to extend the sale of beer, wine and cocktails to go.

House lawmakers spent hours debating the supplemental budget early Wednesday. Once they’ve approved it they will have to reach an agreement on funding priorities with the State Senate.

22News will continue to follow this process and we will provide you with updates as soon as they are available.