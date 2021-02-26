Lawmakers believe more could be done to improve state’s vaccine rollout plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers say they’re unsatisfied with the Governor’s answers following a legislative oversight hearing on the states vaccine rollout plan.

Many of those lawmakers on Beacon Hill say the Governor just didn’t answer their questions and in the end, he never even laid out a plan to fix the issues around vaccine distribution.

For the first part of the hearing, Governor Baker spoke about the progress the Commonwealth has made in it’s fight against the virus. Without a doubt, the state has seen significant improvements. That’s why our positive test rate is below two percent for the first time since October.

However, lawmakers argue that it’s not enough and they want to see a clear, concise plan from the Baker Administration.

“They got to do a much better job at communication, they need to be much clearer with the public about what the plan is and they need to fix the website. It’s still not fixed,” said Lesser.

Ahead of Thursday’s appointment postings, Governor Baker assured residents that the website wouldn’t crash. Well, it didn’t but residents were forced to wait hours to get through to the scheduling page, only to find that there were no appointments available.

Now the Governor has said on several occasions that it could take about a month for residents 65 and older to schedule their vaccine appointments. It’s all dependent on the federal supply.