Lawmakers believe more needs to be done with Equal Pay bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers still feel that more can be done to close the gender pay gap.

Three years ago this month, lawmakers celebrated as Governor Charlie Baker signed the Equal Pay bill into law, but now looking back, they believe that more needs to be done to bring equity to the way that legislative staffers are paid.

Under the old system, senators were given a pot of money to distribute to staff as they saw fit.

But since the Equal Pay bill was passed, legislators can now take into account factors like work experience, education, job training, and measurements of production when setting salaries.

The process to change payment methods was never shared with legislative staffers, some just knew that they saw a raise while others did not.

A chain of email’s exchanged among political staffers brought the problem to light and Senator Jamie Eldridge admitted to the Statehouse news service that communication with staff could be improved.

Even though he vowed to sit down with his team to discuss their feelings about salaries, not every legislator has made the same promise, and frustration among political staffers continues to grow.