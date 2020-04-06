Lawmakers call for additional medical staff to ensure strong health care system during COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, Massachusetts is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, so state legislators are asking the governor to take steps now to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

In a letter sent to Governor Charlie Baker last week, 45 state legislators called for “a process that would grant temporary medical licenses to health care personnel who are licensed and in good standing in foreign countries.”

Other countries like Italy and China have already endured some of the worst parts of this pandemic, and now their medical staff could provide a key resource in addressing the surge in the U.S. Gov. Baker said he believes a surge in the Commonwealth will take place between April 10 and April 20.

So, state lawmakers are hoping he will break down certian barriers now to expand healthcare coverage and adequately prepare for the surge.

This letter, if acted upon by the governor, would also include healthcare workers from Puerto Rico.