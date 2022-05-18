BOSTON (WWLP) – Gas prices continue to rise across the country, and in Massachusetts, not only have we set a new record, but we’ve also surpassed the national average.

Some states are taking steps to lower costs, like in Connecticut where lawmakers unanimously agreed to suspend the state’s gas tax until June 30th. 22News found out where Massachusetts stands with this issue.

Dropping the state’s 24-cent gas tax has been a conversation here on Beacon Hill for months, but can Democrats and Republicans come to an agreement? With gas prices soaring since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, residents are feeling the pinch at the pump. This week Governor Charlie Baker said that a gas tax holiday should be talked about. He also noted that other states that have suspended gas tax collections have had little impact on their bond rating, a main Democrat sticking point.

The average cost for a tank of gas in Massachusetts is $4.70 cents.

“So the state is not hurting for money, they have more money than they’ve ever had, and this is just a small little thing they can do to help middle-class Massachusetts motorists,”

Republicans have filed amendments to the Senate budget to suspend the gas tax.

“I’m extra passionate about the gas tax because I want to see a reduced price, I want to see people traveling and patronizing small businesses that are seasonal and getting a little bit of mental health relief,”

Senate President Karen Spilka has said that tax relief is on the table, but not until the budget is passed. The Senate Budget is set to be debated and passed next week.