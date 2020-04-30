Lawmakers calling for reduction of prison populations as coronavirus spreads

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of lawmakers sent Governor Charlie Baker a letter asking the administration to step up their screening process and release certain inmates from correctional facilities across the state.

Right now, we’re seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases inside Massachusetts correctional facilities and it’s affecting both inmates and correctional officers.

The Supreme Judicial Court took on the issue this week, writing in a statement – quote – “the situation is urgent and unprecedented, and that a reduction in the number of people who are held in custody is necessary.”

State Senator Mike Barrett of Lexington saw that statement and brought more than 30 lawmakers together to try and get Gov. Baker to take action.

Baker right now controls the parole board, and Senator Barrett and his legislative colleagues want to see the governor issue guidance on who can be released safely and who cannot.

What lawmakers are looking for is a reduction in the over-all number of incarcerated inmates, and they want that action taken as quickly as possible.

Gov. Baker has been very quiet on this issue in particular.